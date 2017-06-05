Children Are Made to Shine

The book was greatly inspired by a graffiti piece, which Ryan created in 2008 behind a grammar school. The poem is meant to be an encouragement to children. Ryan believes that it is important to tell children how unique and loved they are by God.

“Shine Kids, You’re Talented, Gifted and Blessed Go Follow Your Dreams!” is an illustrated poem by Ryan Lee Nevins. The twenty-eight-page book is made to affirm for children how blessed they are by God and how special they are. The book was featured in LitFire’s booth during the 2017 BookExpo America 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City from May 31 to June 2.

The book was greatly inspired by a graffiti piece, which Ryan created in 2008 behind a grammar school. The poem is meant to be an encouragement to children. Ryan believes that it is important to tell children how unique and loved they are by God. Once they know how incredibly gifted they are, children will begin to gain the confidence they need to achieve anything they dream of.

“Shine Kids, You’re Talented, Gifted and Blessed Go Follow Your Dreams!” also highlights the impact of diversity and unity in accomplishing anything. An Amazon customer says the book “embraces all people in every way,” and it reminds children struggling with being different that they, too, are special and loved.

Ryan aims to make Shine Kids, a foundation that helps children. More information about Ryan and his advocacy is found at his website, www.shinekidsfoundation.com.





“Shine Kids, You’re Talented, Gifted and Blessed Go Follow Your Dreams!”

Written by Ryan Lee Nevins

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $16.95

Hardcover | $22.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Ryan Lee Nevins is a former professional baseball player, Golden Gloves boxer, New York City marathoner, peer counselor, and award-winning poet. Ryan uses his poetry and art to inspire children. He is an active volunteer for children and has helped in several endeavors like St. Kevin Care and Share Program and Special Olympics.