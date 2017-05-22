EMSL’s San Leandro Lab Accredited by A2LA for Lead Wipe Testing

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is pleased to announce that its San Leandro, California laboratory is accredited by American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) for environmental lead (Pb) testing services including total lead in dust wipes by the EPA 7000B – (FLAA) Method. Under A2LA, EMSL San Leandro also tests for lead in air, soil and paint chip samples.

With this accreditation, EMSL San Leandro is accredited in accordance with the recognized International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2005 General Requirements for testing and calibration. The laboratory also meets any additional program requirements in the environmental field and demonstrates technical competence for a defined scope and the operation of a laboratory quality management system.

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency currently recognizes several organizations as accrediting bodies for the National Lead Laboratory Accreditation Program (NLLAP) that accredit laboratories for lead sample analysis and this A2LA accreditation satisfies this EPA requirement,” said Robert DeMalo, Senior Vice President of Laboratory Services and Business Development at EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL San Leandro is also National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) accredited for polarized light microscopy (PLM) bulk sample analysis and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) air sample analysis. Under the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), the laboratory is accredited for phase contrast microscopy (PCM).

In addition, the laboratory is AIHA accredited for direct exam spore traps and tape lifts, fungal cultures, bacterial cultures and Legionella. EMSL San Leandro is proficient in a number of AIHA testing programs including AIHA IHPAT for PCM, AIHA BAPAT for PLM, AIHA ELPAT for environmental Pb, AIHA EMPAT for bacteria, fungi and direct exams. The laboratory is also certified as proficient in the CDC ELITE program for Legionella testing.

The laboratory is located at 464 McCormick Street in San Leandro, California and can be reached by calling 888-455-3675. For a complete list of EMSL’s laboratory locations, accreditations and capabilities, please visit our website, www.EMSL.com. For more information about EMSL’s testing services, please call the number above or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.