FUJIFILM Announces new GetPix Kiosk Software Solution with Photo Transfer App and Updated Features

Valhalla, N.Y., May 22, 2017 – As the leader in imaging innovation, FUJIFILM North America Corporation announced the launch of the new and improved GetPix kiosk software solution. This software boasts seamless wireless transfer with the FUJIFILM GetPix transfer app, as well as hundreds of updated greeting card templates with a modern and updated feel. The new GetPix app makes it easy for customers to transfer photos from their smartphone to their local kiosk where they are then able to easily create prints, photobooks, personalized photo products and more. Additionally, a new Shuffle Print feature has been added that intuitively places images within a collage, making the creation of collage prints fun and easy.

Other features of the software include FUJIFILM Image Intelligence™, remote software updates and an easy interactive workflow with an improved user interface. The FUJIFILM kiosk system includes a Frontier-S DX100 Printer, a FUJIFILM VNX™ Kiosk Terminal and an optional spacing saving kiosk cabinet. To learn more please watch the GetPix video https://youtu.be/aRfrl4RFMrU or visit our website at www.fujifilmusa.com.



Availability and Pricing

The GetPix kiosk software solution is available now in the U.S. For pricing information, please contact your FUJIFILM sales representative at 1-877-845-1608.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is based in Valhalla, New York, and is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of fourteen directly owned subsidiary companies in the U.S. and Canada, and two in Latin America: Brazil and Colombia. The company manufactures, markets and provides service for a broad spectrum of industries including photographic, medical imaging and informatics, pharmaceutical and other life science industries. Industrial segments include data storage, electronic materials, chemical, and graphic arts products and services. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.



