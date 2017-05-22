SlimJim.me Announces New Website Updates To Answer Frequently Asked Questions About Locksmith Services In Dallas Texas

There are a few questions that most customers ask when calling to request assistance. Now, many of these questions are answered by visiting the company website...

SlimJim.me, a provider of 24-hour locksmith services in Dallas TX has announced that a new feature on the company website is now available that provides answers to frequently asked questions about locksmith services. This new web page was created in an effort by company management to make it easier for customers to receive useful information related to the company and the different services that are available.

According to the team at SlimJim.me, there are a few questions that most customers ask when calling to request assistance. Now, many of these questions are answered by visiting the company website.

Some of the most common questions include:

- How do I know if my locksmith is certified?

- I have a key marked; “Do not duplicate.” Can I get a copy anyway?

- I had a key made at a hardware store and it doesn’t work. Why?

- What do I do if my electronic lock fails?

Company management stated that; “We have always strived to achieve complete customer satisfaction. And by providing the answers to some of the most often asked questions right there on our website, we believe we have made it easier for our customers to receive helpful information quicker than ever before.”

Additional company insiders explained that the new web page comes after months of development in order to determine which questions to include and to ensure that the page includes the latest technologies for an enhanced user experience. And the new FAQ page can be viewed on both desktops and mobile devices.

