Art Historian Pays Tribute to All Mothers

“Spend a couple of hours with Miz Bambo and you will not forget it . . . I’d especially recommend it for anyone who attempts a family memoir. It strikes a fine balance between disappointment and loving appreciation.”

The love of a mother for her child is the most powerful thing in the world, and Carol Craig Cowan-Lanyon is here to prove it through her book Miz Bambo. The book was featured at LitFire’s booth during the BookExpo America, held this year from May 31 to June 2, at the Javits Center, New York City.

For Carol, her mother is everything a child could ask for—loving, caring, and thoughtful. But all these presumptions come crashing down when her father dies. From being full of warmth, her mother becomes very hard to please and makes a shocking decision for them to live abroad. But their journey to different places redefines their bond and makes her realize important lessons.

Commended by readers as bittersweet yet entertaining, Miz Bambo is a memoir that tells how family members can be the best travel buddies a person could ever have. You can grab a copy in selected online book retailers.





Miz Bambo

Written by Carol Craig Cowan-Lanyon

About the Author

Carol Craig Cowan-Lanyon graduated with honors from the University of Arizona. She went to Europe to get her master’s degree in early Florentine Renaissance art history. She currently resides in Tucson, Arizona. You can get more information about her and her work on her website, www.carolcraigcowan-lanyon.com.