Warnings Sent from the Future to Save the World Today

“This is a great book for young and old who love a suspenseful science fiction. The concept is original and well written. I hope it comes out in the theaters one day, or at least a sequel book.”

A thrilling sci-fi was featured this year at the BookExpo America, the biggest book fair in North America. Thousands of attendees joined the event held at the Javits Convention Center, New York City, from May 31 to June 2. Included in this year’s sparkling lineup was “Future Warning” by cowboy and professional rancher, Gerald Walther.

Protagonist David McKenzie is a grandfather and cowboy who has spent most of his life in his ranch. One day, he wakes up and finds himself strapped onto a table. Nothing makes sense; a glowing disk hovering over his ranch is all he can remember.

McKenzie finds himself in the future, abducted by an alien who, in a surprising turn of events, reveals herself to be his granddaughter—seven generations ahead. His granddaughter, Clair, tells him that the world is heading toward a dire, ugly future. In Clair’s time, the world is in a state of anarchy. People have to fight for every little need—money, food, and even oxygen. The clock is ticking and David must attempt to do the impossible to save humankind.

Amazon customer Shirley Soto gives the book a five-star review, “This is a great book for young and old who love a suspenseful science fiction. The concept is original and well written. I hope it comes out in the theaters one day, or at least a sequel book.”





“Future Warning”

Written by Gerald Walther

Paperback | $19.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Gerald Walther is a professional musician, novelist, inspector, and freelance writer. He holds many degrees in formal education, varying from engineering, art, and computer science. He currently resides in central California.