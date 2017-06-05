Highlighting the Value of Perseverance at BookExpo America 2017

Difficult trials serve as opportunities for people to grow into better versions of themselves. The two female protagonists in Irene Cote Single’s Two Countries, Two Women prove that resiliency pays off in the long run.

In the story, Odile Jalbert faces many challenges at an early age. But as she went through life and started her own family, the difficulties only grew. She and her eldest daughter, Alice, and three other children, are left to struggle for survival in a different country following a tragedy that struck their family. However, despite all the sufferings, the mother-and-daughter tandem finds a way to forge through it all and become stronger, more courageous, and loving.

Two Countries, Two Women was one of the books featured at the BookExpo America 2017. The event was held at the Javits Center in New York City. It was displayed at LitFire Publishing’s booth from May 31 to June 2.





Two Countries, Two Women

A Story Based on True Events of Adventure, Faith, Tragedy, and Courage

Written by Irene Cote Single

Paperback | $16.99

E-book | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and www.inspiringvoices.com





About the Author

Irene Cote Single worked in the field of real estate for over three decades and had written a local column for a weekly newspaper for two years. She serves as a greeter at church and has previously volunteered on committees. She currently resides in Maine with her husband. She works part- time as a clerk and babysits her grandson.