Children’s Book Brings Amusement to Readers at BookExpo America 2017

The children’s book is the first installment of a series. It sees protagonist Lily on a sightseeing trip to Paris in her dream. She meets a French girl, Millie, and together they embark on a night flying tour to all the must-see sights of the City of Lights.

Staci Capehart’s whimsical rhyming children’s picture book, Lily, the Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris is about a spirited little redhead that can fly in her dreams and takes the reader on a fun and educational adventure.

The children’s book is the first installment of a series. It sees protagonist Lily on a sightseeing trip to Paris in her dream. She meets a French girl, Millie, and together they embark on a night flying tour to all the must-see sights of the City of Lights. These two delightful characters develop a friendship in one night time adventure that lasts a lifetime.

Two readers on Amazon gave the book five-star ratings. In her reviewer, Audrey D. Wilson lauds the book for its “great story and illustrations.” Another customer commented that it is a “great book for kids,” encouraging the author to write more of them.

Lily, the Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris was featured at the BookExpo America 2017. The event was held at the Javits Center in New York City. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from May 31 to June 2.





Lily, the Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris

Written by Staci Capehart

Paperback | $17.99

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Staci Capehart was born in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. While growing up, she lived in various parts of the United States, such as New Jersey, Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Texas. The author started writing in her early years while she was residing in Georgia and Louisiana. Aside from being a writer, Staci has also enjoyed a career in the field of hospitality. Lily, the Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams is her second children’s book.