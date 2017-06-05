Adventure-Seeking Heroine Returns for More Escapades in New Sequel

“Great follow up sequel! Can’t get enough of Yia Yia and Lucey! Reminds me of my crazy mother. I want to grow up to be just like her,”

More Misadventures with Yia Yia and Lucey, which is the sequel to author Patricia M. Linaris’s The Misadventures of Yia Yia and Lucey, lets readers feel a new kind of adrenaline rush.

Young, infamous Yia Yia is known for her troublemaking ways. Her reputation attracts some people with questionable motives, and Yia Yia is forced to join a cruise and escape into the ocean. This time around, she is smarter and is ready to take more risks. With the help of her dear friend, Sarge, and her dog, Lucey, Yia Yia is once again off to live her own brand of adventure—or is it misadventure? Dive into these exciting pages to find out!

Patricia M. Linaris promoted More Misadventures with Yia Yia and Lucey at LitFire Publishing's booth at the BookExpo America held on May 31–June 2, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City.





More Misadventures with Yia Yia and Lucey

Written by Patricia M. Linaris

About the Author

Patricia M. Linaris, who is an alumna of New York Medical College and Columbia University, had worked as a pediatric surgery ICU nurse. She then became a researcher for the American government at Columbia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons. After marrying her Greek husband, Linaris became a restaurant businesswoman and a chef. With four children and twelve grandchildren, they reside in Fairfield, New Jersey.