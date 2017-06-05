Book Reveals Records of Dinosaur Existence in the Bible

“This book will rewrite the fabricated history cooked up by those wanting to undermine faith in God and the Bible. Groundbreaking, brilliant, paradigm shattering are just not sufficient words to express my delight with finally understanding the role dinosaurs play in God’s Creation and the Bible.”

Author Glenn L. Wilson delves deep into the Bible and shares his findings in his book “Behold Now Behemoth: Dinosaurs All over the Bible!” which was featured at LitFire Publishing’s booth at the BookExpo America on May 31–June 2, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City.

Within the pages of the book, readers will discover how the Bible mentioned dinosaurs within its pages by other names, such as the “behemoth” and the “tanniyn.” The author explains how man had once ruled over these majestic creatures—mentioning Esau and Nehemiah in particular. Through his research, he backs up his assertion that “the theories of evolution are forms of deception to discredit the Bible.”

Go back in time through “Behold Now Behemoth: Dinosaurs All over the Bible!” and discover the grand magnificence of God’s creation and design.





“Behold Now Behemoth: Dinosaurs All over the Bible!”

Written by Glenn L. Wilson

Kindle | $9.99

Paperback | $13.95

Hardcover | $30.95



About the Author

Glenn L. Wilson, who teaches nuclear power technology, is affiliated with a successful energy-providing company. For twenty years, he has been doing Bible research, and has turned the results of his primary research into this book. He has published two books during his writing career: “Lumpy Oatmeal with Raisins and Cinnamon!” and “The Write In,” in which he used a pen name—Erik Aldon. Wilson lives in Columbia, South Carolina, with his wife and two daughters.