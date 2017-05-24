“Hunter,” Amazon Best-Selling Book Free NOW

“I screamed, thrashing against the two men that held me back. Gabe just met my gaze, and smiled. Then they rode off, taking my brother with them.” – From ‘Hunter’ by Joanna White

In “Hunter,” reckless young woman Averella, chooses to save her brother by getting arrested and thrown into a prison where only men are taken. Diguising herself as a man is not only dangerous, but has never been done before.



After building many worlds and races, Author Joanna White gives us a thrilling, addicting book that will keep you hooked from start to finish. The action starts right away, within the first few pages even, and it doesn’t stop. You’ll journey with Averella as she desperately tries to find her brother, all the while being stalked by a Hunter - the prison’s own personal assassins. She and the other prisoners have no idea that there’s a Hunter hiding in their midst, and what they don’t know… will endanger them all.



“Hunter” is a book that will leave you breathless and keep you turning page after page. When the book is over, you’ll want more. It takes place in a world filled with people who are being oppressed by their governmen,the Aretul. The government arrest men and boys of all ages and throw them into Zagerah, the infamous prison. Once they go in, none ever come out alive, thanks to the Hunters.



The book is currently free and available for download on Amazon for 5 more days (until 5/28/2017). Get your copy here.

“Hunter” has reached #1 on Amazon’s best seller list in the Fantasy and Christian Fiction categories with an average 5.0 star review rating. Here’s what some of the reviewers have said:

“I really enjoyed ‘Hunter.’ The book had an engaging plot line with characters who were vibrant and realistic. It is a book I would definitely read multiple times.” - Amazon Customer # 1

“I really liked the idea that you don’t know what’s going to happen next.” - twrayl

“This book is fantastic. I love how the author put Jared (a hunter) and Averella (the protaganist) into a group without either one knowing, and the ending was fantastic. Definitely a must read.” - Amazon Customer # 2

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Joanna White at starwarsFAN316@gmail.com or message her on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/starwarsfreak316.

About the Author

Joanna White earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing for Entertainment at Full Sail University. The “Valiant” series is her first published work, which first started off being updated on a website called Wattpad. She lives in a small town in Missouri with her husband, where she continues to work on her other upcoming books. Writing has been a passion ever since she was ten, when she wrote her first book. Ever since then, writing has become her life outside of her family, God, and being a nerd.