Poetry Collection of Daily Moments

As a natural storyteller, Shveta Saggar is fond of writing poetry that captures particular moments. In her book, “Lyrics,” she has carefully chosen artistic photographs of everyday objects and complements them with words.

The poems found in every page are inspired by the photos. Each pair, of photo and poetry, tells a story that is relatable to most, making the book perfect for shops, libraries, or even homes—in places where people relax and take their time. “The pictures are ordinary in some sense, but when you lock them and add words, they become something special,” says Shveta. “Lyrics” celebrates art, beauty, and appreciation of life in general.

From May 31 to June 2, 2017, Shveta Saggar’s book was displayed in LitFire’s booth at BookExpo America. BEA, held at the Javits Center in New York City, accommodated the general public and publishing professionals.





“Lyrics”

Written by Shveta Saggar

About the Author

Shveta Saggar looks at life through moments. Her outlook inspires most of her poetry. She is also a fan of art and photography.