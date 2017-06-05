Three Unlikely Friends’ Adventure at the Pond Splashes Readers with Excitement

“This [is] an adorable book . . . loved the words and cute but simple artwork. The story was short but easy to understand for our little ones. It should be in every school and library,”

A lot of excitement has taken place in New York City as the annual BookExpo America was held at the Javits Center from May 31 to June 2 of this year. Thousands of readers from all over the world experience a lot of fun as they stumble upon Larry Alvord’s “Down by Ol’ Chooster’s Pond.”

“Down by Ol’ Chooster’s Pond” is a fiction book flavored with excitement every child will enjoy. Waggley-Wack, a fun-loving and daring duck, is out to play at the pond with his two friends, Rin-Ridley, a frog, and Rickety-Crick, a cricket. Little did they know that Ol’ Man Chooster is on his way to spoil the merry day.

The book is designed to quench the adventurous and unending curiosity of children. Fictional as it is, author Larry Alvord has incorporated a lot of moral lessons on friendship that every child should learn.

“This [is] an adorable book…loved the words and cute but simple artwork. The story was short but easy to understand for our little ones. It should be in every school and library,” says Kathleen Dewes, an Amazon customer.

Find joy in reading the book with your friends and loved ones. Grab a copy of “Down by Ol’ Chooster’s Pond” in selected online bookstores.





“Down by Ol’ Chooster’s Pond”

Written by Larry Alvord

Paperback | $21.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Larry Alvord regards himself as a man of entertainment and magic. With his two other books, “The Flying Acorn” and “The Dog and the Goldfish,” he hopes to bring joy to the young generation. He is currently working as a special education teacher and lives in Baltimore, Maryland.