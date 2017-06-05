Inspirational Journey Overcoming Degenerative Disease

“God, Golf, and Parkinson’s” details how these three—faith, exercise, and disease—played crucial roles in her life. By writing the book, Barbara hopes other people will find the same kind of motivation that she has.

Battling a disease with no concrete cure is often discouraging. But instead of getting disheartened, Barbara Hogg has risen above Parkinson’s disease and shares her blessed journey in her book “God, Golf, and Parkinson’s.”

Barbara has been dealing with Parkinson’s disease for more than two decades. The disease has turned her into an optimist and living testimony to God’s mercy and faithfulness. Her outlook has helped her in her healing. She says: “Gifts are not always what we want, but if we are patient, they can be used to glorify God.”

From May 31 to June 2, 2017, the book was showcased in one of the largest and most prestigious book fairs in the world—the BookExpo America. It was held at the Javits Center in New York City.





“God, Golf, and Parkinson’s”

Written by Barbara Hogg

Paperback | $9.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Barbara Hogg is a retired nurse and has been fighting Parkinson’s for twenty-six years. She used to teach nursing and work in surgery while she was still a nurse. She has always been a faithful servant of the Lord.