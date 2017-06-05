Challenging Negative Depictions of Heavenly Beings

The negative portrayal of angels has also become a recurring theme of some works. The author believes that not every angel has negative intentions. Because of this, the book aims to enlighten readers on the truth about angels.

Dark, evil works have been surrounding both the boob tube and silver screen. And because audiences have gotten used to such content, there is now little regard for the dangers of fallen angels. Fortunately, Edith P. Lazenby’s “Angels, Angels, Angels” is out to counter this.

The negative portrayal of angels has also become a recurring theme of some works. The author believes that not every angel has negative intentions. Because of this, the book aims to enlighten readers on the truth about angels. It seeks to prove the depictions wrong through separating the genuine angels from the fallen, demonic ones. Reverend Lazenby then categorizes the fallen angels into different types, further uncovering their ill motives.

“Angels, Angels, Angels” was one of the books featured at the BookExpo America 2017. The event is considered to be one of North America’s largest book fairs. It was held at the Javits Center in New York City. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from May 31 to June 2.





“Angels, Angels, Angels”

Written by Edith P. Lazenby

Paperback | $10.00

Kindle | $1.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Edith P. Lazenby is the dean of the Yochanna Bible Institute in Brooklyn, New York, where she is also a teacher. The author, ordained minister, and retired air traffic controller also penned “Tabernacle in the Wilderness, As It Relates to Jesus Christ.”