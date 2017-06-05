Murder, Mayhem, and Genetic Mutation in Sizzling New Mystery Novel

Frazee, who has years of experience working for a chemical company, has used his extensive knowledge to weave a convincing story of an impending chemical and ecological disaster. The Mosquito Bites is a rollercoaster ride that will leave readers breathless.

Action, mystery, and suspense come together in James Frazee’s first ever novel, “The Mosquito Bites.” The book was featured at the 2017 BookExpo America, from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center, New York.

Protagonist Alex Gregory has just started working for the multimillion company, Sterling Chemicals. Gregory soon discovers that the company’s latest product, a pesticide, can turn mosquitoes fatally venomous and mutate plants to absorb oxygen rather than carbon dioxide. He investigates the company and the mysterious deaths surrounding the project to save the world from a catastrophic end.

Frazee, who has years of experience working for a chemical company, has used his extensive knowledge to weave a convincing story of an impending chemical and ecological disaster. “The Mosquito Bites” is a rollercoaster ride that will leave readers breathless.





“The Mosquito Bites: A Mystery Novel”

Written by James R. Frazee

Paperback | $19.99

Hardcover | $29.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

James R. Frazee earned his doctorate at the Purdue University. He is passionate about cooking and playing bridge. James has published three books: “Bridge by the Numbers,” “Quick and Healthy Recipes from the Store,” and his first novel, “The Mosquito Bites.”



More information about the James and his work is available on his website, www.jamesfrazeebooks.com.