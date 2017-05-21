Artificial Intelligence Made Easy; SnatchBot Launches the First free Bot-Building Platform-as-a-Service.

SnatchBot , a free bot-building platform for the enterprise sector and developers, announced today the launch of their complete platform-as-a-service (PaaS) designed to eliminate the complexity of bots and help customers build the best possible messaging experience for consumers.

“Anyone, from big brands to independent entrepreneurs, could benefit from the use of a bot. In fact, bots are the new digital Torchbearers for companies,” said Henri Ben Ezra, the co-founder, and president of SnatchBot. “We recognized the potential and set about designing a simple platform that could create capable bots in mere minutes, without any coding required. SnatchBot is a free cutting-edge conversational platform, superior to anything currently on the market.”

The platform provides robust administrative features and enterprise-grade security that comply with all regulatory mandates. Users can design bots that range from simple conversational interactions to more complex functions and built-in integrations, such as action buttons, translation, payment processing and more - all without coding or technical skills required and for free.

With SnatchBot’s omni-channel platform, customers can specify the channels through which they’d like to connect. SnatchBot’s tools support the entire lifecycle of a bot, from developing and testing to deploying, publishing, hosting, tracking, and monitoring. Moreover, users only need to build a bot once and can publish to multiple channels with a single click.

Unlike other bot-building platforms, SnatchBot blends a comprehensive interface with the ability to build chatbots that can perform tasks with greater intelligence and sentiment analysis than ever before. Natural language understanding and artificial intelligence are some of the most challenging problems to solve in computer science, requiring sophisticated deep-learning algorithms to be trained on massive amounts of data and infrastructure; SnatchBot democratizes these deep-learning technologies and scales automatically, negating the need to manage infrastructure.

“Our expectation is to teach technology to speak and understand human language,” said Ezra. “We’re well on the way to building truly intelligent bots, and in doing so, we’re helping enterprises connect with consumers in a more meaningful way that creates real relationships.”

About SnatchBot

SnatchBot is an Israel-based privately-funded company with more than ten full-time employees. It was founded in January of 2015 with the goal of expanding the accessibility of chatbots and making bot-building easy and free for anyone in any application. Based in the heart of the “start-up nation,” Herzlia Pituach, SnatchBot provides free access around the world to sophisticated, natural-language conversational bots (“chatbots”) with highly engaging user experiences and lifelike conversational interactions across all communication channels.