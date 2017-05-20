New Guide to Career Change Strategies

“You owe it to yourself to explore the possibilities of how you want to spend your time because you can never get it back. I encourage women to visualize, strategize, and energize their dreams!”

Midlife women have career challenges when it comes to returning to the work force, leaving a frustrating position, or planning for retirement. They often seek a career change. Maria Luchsinger left a stressful corporate job to pursue her strengths in creativity.

Maria’s philosophy is: “You owe it to yourself to explore the possibilities of how you want to spend your time because you can never get it back. I encourage women to visualize, strategize, and energize their dreams!”

Part One of “How to Get Your Joy Back!: A Women’s Guide to Midlife Career Transformation” helps women identify where they are now in their life. Part Two includes worksheets, online tools, and self-reflection. Part Three provides direction and resources for a number of ways to develop multiple streams of income. References include how to find career related information along with internet link addresses to over 100 resources.

“This book is an excellent tool for women that want to become empowered, go to the next level in their lives, and start following their purpose. I recommend it as a must-read.”

-Althea Ledford, Editor of E The Magazine for Today’s Female Executive

“A practical and soul-nourishing balance of strategies to support your career goals. Vibrant with possibility.”

- Ana Rosenberg, Best-selling Author

This guide was designed to give women strategies and inspiration to succeed in whatever career path they choose.

To get your free e-book copy of “Three Secrets to Career Transformation” and find out more, please visit www.marialuchsinger.com.

About Maria Luchsinger

Maria Luchsinger is a teacher, speaker, and founder of The Women’s Career Transformation Network. With over 30 years of work experience in the fields of business and education, she coaches women on how to transform their careers and find joy in balanced lives. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Central Washington University and is a certified life coach specializing in career strategy. Her articles appear in the Huffington Post, Identity Live Magazine, and E The Magazine for Today’s Female Executive.

“How to Get Your Joy Back! A Women’s Guide to Midlife Career Transformation” is available at Amazon.com.

Contact Details:

Maria Luchsinger

Maria@marialuchsinger.com

206-271-0497

www.marialuchsinger.com

Twitter: @MariaLuchsinger

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marialuchsinger/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Maria-Luchsinger-896479987064626/

For review copies:

Maria@marialuchsinger.com RE: Request for Review Copy

Media Contact

maria@marialuchsinger.com