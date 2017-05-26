The Beekeeper’s Guide For Successful Beekeeping

If you are interested to learn how to become a beekeeper, this the ultimate book for you! “The Boy Scout, the Beekeeper and the Bees: Lessons in Life and Beekeeping,” written by Terry Combs, discusses all about the dos and don’ts in beekeeping. He is very concise in his narration on effective beekeeping.

The author tells how he, as a child, has an affinity for insects. This interest for insects encouraged him to explore further, until bees became his prime interest. He began studying them, and sought a beekeeping mentor and has spent countless hours learning from these amazing insects.

The author started his book a background on bees and beekeeping and covered areas of importance, such as the tasks involved in it, the problems encountered or possible problems to expect, with advice on how to deal with them. The book ends with a concern about the current bee crisis and their importance on our planet.

“The Boy Scout, the Beekeeper and the Bees: Lessons in Life and Beekeeping” will soon be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America, which will take place on June 1, 2017. Save the date and see you there!



“The Boy Scout, the Beekeeper and the Bees: Lessons in Life and Beekeeping”

Written by Terry Combs

Published by Outskirts Press

Publication date September 23, 2016

Paperback price: $29.95



About the author

The author, Terry Combs, has a lifelong interest in insects, which led him to pursue the art of beekeeping. He has pursued beekeeping for more than fifty years. After 42 years as a solitary beekeeper, Terry joined several organizations and participated as member, vice president, president and eventually, webmaster. He won first place for light honey at the Illinois State honey competition in the year 2012. Terry teaches four beekeeping classes and two insect classes at a local college. He also gives outreach and educational presentations to young people and the public. He lives in Keyesport, Illinois with his wife, Debbie, and keeps bees in Bond and surrounding counties in Illinois.