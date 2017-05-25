Expert Instruction On Enhancing Business Leadership Skills

Industry leader and project management expert Michael Bettigole believes that no matter how obscure or unique an individual’s style, there are universal truths that anyone can learn to deliver workplace success.



Michael painstakingly studied the patterns surrounding project successes and failures and compiled those lessons in his book, “A Pocket Guide For Project Managers: Maximize People, Process and Tools.”



The text calls upon his twenty years of industry experience to discern effective practices that assist project managers in distinguishing themselves as leaders in their field. Organized by topics that most directly affect project delivery, the book counsels those with the desire to stand out and lead.



“Good leadership is a combination of several attributes, but most important is the capacity to understand people and draw out their expertise,” Bettigole says. “I see project management as a critical, yet underappreciated aspect of corporate leadership and success.”



This book is truly a blessing for anyone looking for real-world lessons that they can immediacy apply to real-world situations. One reviewer said: “The usefulness of this pocket guide extends beyond project management to provide fundamental leadership principles that can and should be applied to any discipline. The guide focuses readers inward, providing real world examples and case studies for modifying one’s own behavior to achieve a collective goal, as well as outward by impressing the importance of motivating and earning the trust of others. Most importantly; ethics, professionalism and personal accountability remain a constant theme throughout.”



The book is organized according to topics that most directly affect project delivery: Accountability, Transparency, Communication, Governance, Control and Leadership. There is also a chapter on the effective use of tools. The layout is intended to allow readers to focus on the areas they want to dive into first and expand from there, easily moving among the topic. “A must-have for any PM!”



“A Pocket Guide For Project Managers: Maximize People, Process and Tools” will soon be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America, which will transpire on June 1, 2017. Pick up your copy now and be look for it at the show!



“A Pocket Guide For Project Managers: Maximize People, Process and Tools”

Written by Michael J. Bettigole

Published by iUniverse, Inc.

Published date September 24, 2014

Paperback price: $17.95



About the author

Michael J. Bettigole is a leader, author and project management expert. He has spearheaded tactical and strategic initiatives at some of Wall Street’s largest firms, including JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley. He received a bachelor’s degree in business management from St. Peter’s University and was certified as a project management professional in 2003. He lives in New York City with his wife and children.