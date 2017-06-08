God’s Words Always Heal The Broken

“Prevail: A Testament of Christian Faith, Healing, and a Family’s Love” is a book authored by Annette L. Saenz about her life as an Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome survivor. After surviving the ordeal, she made a documentary about what transpired during the thirteen days she was hospitalized. She actually sorted it out chronologically, being the organized person that she is.



Writing this book has made her realize a lot of things. It made her realize that faith was one of the things that kept her together for what seemed like a trying experience. It is true that strengthening our faith is a way of healing our wounds, may they be physical, emotional or mental wounds. The Love of God and our family will keep us together and help us endure any trials and difficulties thrown our way.



“Prevail: A Testament of Christian Faith, Healing, and a Family’s Love” is a must-have to those who are currently undergoing a difficult stage in their lives. It encourages and gives hope to the readers. This is a very well-written inspirational tool that could surely move mountains.



“Prevail: A Testament of Christian Faith, Healing, and a Family’s Love” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America, which took place last June 1, 2017.



“Prevail: A Testament of Christian Faith, Healing, and a Family’s Love”

Written by Annette L. Saenz

Published by Wheatmark

Published date: December 12, 2012

Paperback price: $17.95



About the author

Annette L. Saenz is a registered nurse and practices as a certified nurse case manager. She has owned and operated her own business since 1998. On February 27, 2008, she became seriously ill and was subsequently diagnosed with ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome). She was given a 50/50 chance of survival. For more information on ARDS, please visit the ARDS Foundation at www.ardsusa.org. The ARDS Foundation is a national not-for-profit organization for individuals who have been personally affected by acute respiratory distress syndrome. The mission is to raise awareness, increase education and assist in funding medical research while providing a forum for all of those in the ARDS community. Annette is currently living in Brownsville, Texas, with her husband and two children.