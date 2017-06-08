Children’s Book Features Orphan as Main Character

“Tobin and Mr. Good Tree” tells the tale of Tobin, a six-year-old orphan who is waiting for a new family. The book also tells of a black walnut tree that has befriended Tobin. They become such good friends that Tobin would tell Mr. Good Tree of his hopes and dreams.



Mr. Good Tree would always lift Tobin’s spirits up and promised him that someday, Tobin will be adopted. Each time he came, Tobin would try to crack open a nut before leaving and each time he’d fail as Mr. Good Tree says that they are hard to crack. Tobin would run back to the orphanage and hide the nuts in a box under his bed. He was always excited to go back the next day and talk to the tree.



But one day, Tobin finds out that Mr. Good Tree is going to be chopped down. Tobin was very, very upset. Trying to console him, Mr. Good Tree whispered something in his ear but the boy was too upset to listen. He ran deeper and deeper into the dark forest and meets other creatures and discovers so much more than he could ever imagine!



“Tobin and Mr. Good Tree” will surely mesmerize children with its talking tree and talking animals that will also bring lessons on life, friendship and acceptance.



“Tobin and Mr. Good Tree”

Written by Shirley Vaughn

Published by XLIBRIS

Publishing date: January 12, 2017

Paperback price: $21.99



“Tobin and Mr. Good Tree” has captured hearts on the recently concluded 2017 Book Expo America, which happened on June 1, 2017.



About the Author

Shirley Vaughn was raised in North Carolina, resides in New Jersey, and is a retired teacher. After over three decades in the classroom, she truly appreciates having more time to devote to her craft. This is her second children’s book. Shirley also has a passion for writing Christian poetry and has also created many children’s plays and monologues. She writes song lyrics as well. Her joy is derived from serving and growing in the Lord. Her writing is a gift from God—a significant portion of God’s plan for her life. Shirley attends Commitment Community Church in Lindenwold, New Jersey. She lost her husband DeHaven in 1999.