Christian Writer Publishes Children’s Book on Friendship and Acceptance

“Tobin and Mr. Good Tree” relates a tale of Tobin, a six-year-old orphan who is waiting for a new family. This book also tells how Tobin befriends a black walnut tree. They become such good friends until Tobin would tell Mr. Good Tree his hopes and dreams.



Mr. Good Tree would always lift Tobin’s spirits and promised him that someday he would be adopted. Each time he visited Mr. Good Tree, Tobin would try to crack open a nut before leaving and each time he’d fail. Mr. Good Tree would express just how hard walnuts are to crack open. Tobin would run back to the orphanage and put the nuts in a box by his bed. He was always excited to go back the next day and talk to the tree. But one day Tobin finds out that Mr. Good Tree is going to be chopped down. Tobin was very, very upset. Trying to console him, Mr. Good Tree whispered something in his ear. But the little boy was too heartbroken to listen. He ran deeper and deeper into the dark forest where he meets wild creatures and discovers more than he could ever imagine!



“Tobin and Mr. Good Tree” will surely mesmerize children with its talking tree and talking animals that will also bring lessons on life, friendship and acceptance.



“Tobin and Mr. Good Tree”

Written by Shirley Vaughn

Published by Xlibris

Publishing date: January 12, 2017

Paperback price: $21.99



“Tobin and Mr. Good Tree” will spread the charm as one of the titles uncovered on the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America, on June 1, 2017. Little children will surely love the wonder that this book holds.



About the Author

Shirley Vaughn was raised in North Carolina, resides in New Jersey, and is a retired teacher. After over three decades in the classroom, she truly appreciates having more time to devote to her craft. This is her second children’s book. Shirley also has a passion for writing Christian poetry and has also created many children’s plays and monologues. She writes song lyrics as well. Her joy is derived from serving and growing in the Lord. Her writing is a gift from God—a significant portion of God’s plan for her life. Shirley attends Commitment Community Church in Lindenwold, New Jersey. She lost her husband DeHaven in 1999.