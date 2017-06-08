A Story Of Tyranny and Thirst for Power

The novel, “Lord of Ten Thousand Years: The Paper Dragon,” is a novel written by Sidney Chan. It tells about the story of young Emperor Kuang-hsu, who, at the age of 28, got exiled from the imperial palace in Peking by the manipulating and conniving Empress Dowager Tzu-hsi. Her concerns are on losing her power on the throne. Despite the fact that Emperor Kuang-hsu is the reigning emperor, the real power lies in the hands of Empress Dowager Tzu-hsi. The young emperor’s health is declining during his exile, and what kept his spirits up is the hope that, one day, he will regain the throne and improve his country.

This is a very well-written novel and is a splendid must-have to one’s collection. The author did a very good job in the storyline and in presenting the characters roles and personality. The novel, “Lord of Ten Thousand Years: The Paper Dragon” is a story about power and position, how one holds unto power and grasps it with their life.

“Lord of Ten Thousand Years: The Paper Dragon” is recommended to those who are avid fiction readers. It is a superb piece of literature that will surely keep the readers on their toes.

The novel, “Lord of Ten Thousand Years: The Paper Dragon” is expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America, which will be on June 1, 2017. Grab a copy now and see you there!



“Lord of Ten Thousand Years: The Paper Dragon”

Written by Sidney Chan

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date April 28, 2015

Paperback price: $19.57



About the author

Sidney Chan is a certified public accountant and an avid student of Chinese classic literature and history. He lives in San Francisco and served as a commissioner of police for seven years.