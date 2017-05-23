DC Area Music Community Rallies Behind International Music Festival

B&B Music Lessons owner Bhagwan Khalsa knew that the musical community in his hometown was too vibrant to not participate in such a great event. “With DC being the most politically powerful city in the world, it is easy for the musical community to be overshadowed by the news out of Capitol Hill. We felt that bringing Make Music Day to Washington, DC was necessary because this city has such a dynamic music scene, encompassing a wide variety of styles and cultural flavors.

In celebration of Make Music Day, Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center and B&B Music Lessons will team up to provide free guitar and piano lessons for the DC-area music community. “Bringing music to the community is why we’re in business,” states Adam Levin, co-owner of Chuck Levins. “We enthusiastically support Make Music Day and it’s goal of making music a bigger part of the world we live in.”

In 2016, Washington, DC joined over 750 cities and 120 countries worldwide in its first year of participation. As a DC-area native, B&B Music Lessons owner Bhagwan Khalsa knew that the musical community in his hometown was too vibrant to not participate in such a great event. “With DC being the most politically powerful city in the world, it is easy for the musical community to be overshadowed by the news out of Capitol Hill. We felt that bringing Make Music Day to Washington, DC was necessary because this city has such a dynamic music scene, encompassing a wide variety of styles and cultural flavors. Last year was a great success and we aim to continue the growth of Make Music Day here in DC"

To reserve your free private guitar or piano lessons, sign up here. Walk-ins are welcome but pre registration ensures your free lesson.

All Make Music Day events are free and open to the public.

About B&B Music Lessons

Since 2005, B&B has created a community of reliable and talented teachers in the DC/MD/VA area. Private music lessons with B&B instructors are fun and engaging while maintaining the fundamentals of music theory and technique. We make sure that music lessons are enjoyable and individually tailored for the music student. For more information, visit http://www.bnbmusiclessons.com/

About Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center

Family owned and operated since 1958, Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center is one of the largest independent retailers of musical instruments and equipment i n the United States . On site departments include guitars, basses, amplifiers, pro audio and sound equipment, studio recording, drums and percussion, brass and woodwind instruments, as well as three full time repairs shops in brass/woodwind, orchestral strings, and guitars and 3 separate warehouses. Chuck Levins is located in Wheaton, Maryland.

For more information, contact: http://chucklevins.com/