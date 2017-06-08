Former Navy and Author Touches Upon the Veracity of Local Legends in New Book

Gayle A Lunning gives a riveting anthology of short stories of local legends in his book “This Must Be True”. The ten, ten of them, involve events that happened to him or tales of local legends as told by reliable sources.

In this book, Lunning made a compilation of short stories that were taken from legends from different communities and states. Twisting and combining investigative research with conversational narrative, he gives the readers feelings of excitement and anticipation as they turn the pages. His sources of his local-legend short stories are what he claimed as reliable sources and above reproach. He also inserts his recounting of his personal experiences in the book.

“This Must be True” is a good read and discovery for fans of incredible stories. Access to this wonderful book and other awesome books became possible last June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America.

“This Must Be True”

Written by: Gayle A Lunning

Published by: Infinity Publishing

Published date: September 6, 2016

Paperback price: $15.95



About the author

A devoted family man, Gayle was born to Harold and Alice Lunning in rural Blue Earth Minnesota, January 30, 1943. After WWII, the Lunning family rented a farm near the small town of Frost, Minnesota (population 250) where Gayle began his school years. During the Spring of Gayle’s sophomore year, the family purchased a farm near Morris, Minnesota where Gayle graduated in 1961.

Gayle enlisted in the Navy after graduation and served four years as a Radarman aboard the U.S.S. Mullinnix, a recently commissioned Destroyer. After his honorable discharge, Gayle returned to the family farm near Morris where he met, and in February 1966, married the love of his life, Diane Benson, daughter of Lowell and Ann Benson of Morris, Minnesota. Gayle and Diane relocated to Minneapolis / St. Paul area of Minnesota where Gayle began a career in the battery industry as a laboratory technician. His diligence and work ethic earned him several promotions and transfers. Eventually Gayle spent his final years in the battery industry as a Production Manager in Sumter, South Carolina where he began dabbling with creative writing.