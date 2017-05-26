Former Navy and Author Unveils Anthology of Local Legends

Gayle A Lunning writes his book “This Must Be True” as a collection short stories. These short stories, ten of them, involve events that happened to him or tales of local legends as told by reliable sources.

In this book, the line between fiction and non-fiction is blurred as Lunning collects stories of local legends from different communities and states. He cleverly creates his story on the fact that most communities have local legends. He cleverly injects his point of view into the short stories he compiled in order to give the readers the opportunity to investigate and to discover things from the stories for themselves. He spent time listening to the accounts of local residents regarding what many would consider incredible tales of the past, with each teller swearing that the tales really did happen. Thus, came the book’ title “This Must Be True.”

There are bizarre and incredible stories in the book, such as the story of a promiscuous woman who hung around with the wrong husbands and the five women’s retaliation against her is the stuff of legends. Other legends and stories in “This Must Be True” include the classmates and teacher threatened by a nine year old boy with a toy pistol; the man whose wife shot him five times; the terror in an army camp overrun by the Japanese; and the anticipation of a six year old boy waiting for Santa Claus.

This is a good read for fans of incredible stories, fans of folklore, urban legends. The good news is this book will be in the shelves this June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America. See you guys there!

“This Must Be True”

Written by: Gayle A Lunning

Published by: Infinity Publishing

Published date: September 6, 2016

Paperback price: $15.95



About the author

A devoted family man, Gayle was born to Harold and Alice Lunning in rural Blue Earth Minnesota, January 30, 1943. After WWII, the Lunning family rented a farm near the small town of Frost, Minnesota (population 250) where Gayle began his school years. During the Spring of Gayle’s sophomore year, the family purchased a farm near Morris, Minnesota where Gayle graduated in 1961.



Gayle enlisted in the Navy after graduation and served four years as a Radarman aboard the U.S.S. Mullinnix, a recently commissioned Destroyer. After his honorable discharge, Gayle returned to the family farm near Morris where he met, and in February 1966, married the love of his life, Diane Benson, daughter of Lowell and Ann Benson of Morris, Minnesota. Gayle and Diane relocated to Minneapolis / St. Paul area of Minnesota where Gayle began a career in the battery industry as a laboratory technician. His diligence and work ethic earned him several promotions and transfers. Eventually Gayle spent his final years in the battery industry as a Production Manager in Sumter, South Carolina where he began dabbling with creative writing.