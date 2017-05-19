Identifying Asthma Triggers to Help California’s 5 Million Asthmatics

May is Asthma Awareness Month and a time for asthmatics and their families to learn all they can about controlling the chronic lung disease. Asthma directly impacts approximately 5 million California residents who report they have been diagnosed with the condition.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) states that asthma rates have increased dramatically over the last three decades. The agency also reports that about 40,000 Californians are hospitalized every year because of asthma and that hospitalization rates among children are much higher than other age groups. Nationwide, close to 9 people die each day due to asthma.

An asthma attack may include coughing, chest tightness, wheezing and trouble breathing. The attack happens in the body’s airways, which are the paths that carry air to the lungs. As the air moves through the lungs, the airways become smaller. During an asthma attack, the sides of the airways swell and the airways shrink. Less air gets in and out of the lungs and mucous that the body makes clogs them up even more.

“In addition to receiving the proper medical care, one of the most important things people with asthma can do to manage the condition is to avoid known asthma triggers,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “Although asthma triggers vary from person to person, they often include exposure to mold, dust mites, cockroaches, pet and rodent dander, smoke, volatile organic compounds and other substances. Many of these triggers can be found in people’s homes, schools and even where they work.”

Helping residents of California identify environmental asthma triggers are the laboratory specialists at LA Testing. With multiple locations throughout the state, they offer air and dust sample analyses for a wide range of chemical and microbiological substances that are known respiratory allergens, irritants and asthma triggers. They even provide an easy-to-use test kit for common indoor allergens. If test results indicate a problem, corrective actions can then be implemented to remove or mitigate exposure risks to help people manage their asthma.

To learn more about environmental or indoor air quality (IAQ) testing services, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794. For access to test kits, please visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, NVLAP, CDC ELITE, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including Huntington Beach, San Diego, San Leandro and South Pasadena.

