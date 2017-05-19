A Sneak Peek into the Life of a Church Leader

“Ministers and their families are just as human as laypeople. It has taken me years of reflection to release the fears, anger, and sorrow of living in a glass house. But I would not exchange any part of my life for another,”

Have you ever wondered how church leaders and their families live their lives? Find out in Nell Bobo’s It Rained on My Parade.

Comprising of more than thirty amusing and heart-rending stories, It Rained on My Parade takes us to the exciting and frightening experiences of Nell Bobo in her over sixty years of marriage to a minister. From her terrifying experience of being almost shot by an inebriated person to her embarrassing fall during a worship service, It Rained on My Parade will surely brighten up your day.

“Ministers and their families are just as human as laypeople. It has taken me years of reflection to release the fears, anger, and sorrow of living in a glass house. But I would not exchange any part of my life for another,” notes Nell.

About the Author

Nell Tant Bobo has been happily married to Rev. William Ralph Bobo for over sixty years. She served as an associate director of Mission Service Corps (MSC) at the Home Mission Board for sixteen years. She authored the book Driven by a Dream, outlining the early history of the MSC program. Her interests include public speaking, teaching, music, sewing, and reading.