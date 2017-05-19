Electrifying Mystery Novel Features an Epic Investigation to Stop a Global Catastrophe

The Mosquito Bites is a blood-pounding mystery novel packed with exciting scenes and suspenseful turns of events.

Venomous mosquitoes, mutated plants, murders, and mayhem feature in James R. Frazee’s first fiction novel, The Mosquito Bites. This book was showcased in the 2017 Paris Book Fair, from March 24 to 27, at the Porte de Versailles.

After two nonfiction books, Frazee comes back with a mystery novel about an impending biological catastrophe. The multimillion dollar company, Sterling Chemicals, is about to release a revolutionary pesticide. The protagonist, Alex Gregory, discovers that the pesticide makes mosquitoes venomous and mutates plants to absorb oxygen instead of carbon dioxide. To stop the cataclysmic consequences of releasing the pesticide, Alex investigates the mystery to find evidence and expose the company.

The Mosquito Bites is a blood-pounding mystery novel packed with exciting scenes and suspenseful turns of events. Readers will enjoy figuring out the conundrum that led to the disastrous happenings in the story.





The Mosquito Bites: A Mystery Novel

Written by James R. Frazee

Paperback | $19.99

Hardcover | $28.37



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

James R. Frazee earned his doctor’s degree at the Purdue University. He is passionate about cooking and playing bridge. James has published three books, Bridge by the Numbers, Quick and Healthy Recipes from the Store, and his first fiction book, The Mosquito Bites. Dr. Frazee had worked for a chemical company for years, an experience that became handy in writing The Mosquito Bites.

More information about the James and his work is available on his website, www.jamesfrazeebooks.com.