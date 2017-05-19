Minister Reconciles Medicine and Faith to Promote Holistic Healing

“This book is designed to help the hurting find strength and peace through their trials and pain,”

Healing is a holistic process. According to Rev. Elizabeth Patrick, the spirit should be nurtured along with the body. In her book, Medical Pathways to Healing, she talks about the importance of caring for the spirit in the body’s restorative process.

Reverend Patrick, a retired nurse, has seen firsthand the damages dealt by diseases. She believes that these damages are not confined to a person’s physical body; they affect the spiritual body too. In Medical Pathways to Healing, Reverend Patrick merges medicine and faith to provide readers, especially those who are ill or whose loved ones are sick, with a way to achieve a rounded healing.

Reverend Patrick’s goal is not to replace medicine and medical treatment. “This book is designed to help the hurting find strength and peace through their trials and pain,” she explains.

Medical Pathways to Healing was featured in the 2017 Paris Book Fair, from March 24 to 27, at the Porte de Versailles, Paris, France.





Medical Pathways to Healing

Written by Rev. Elizabeth Patrick

About the Author

Rev. Elizabeth A. Patrick is a native of Louisiana. She lived in Texas for over thirty years. She has been a Christian all her life and held many positions in the churches where she belonged. She received her nurse’s training at Alvin Community College and her bachelor of science degree from the University of Houston–Clear Lake, Texas. She worked in hospital settings (med surgery, orthopedics, and rehab and home health). After volunteering for the American Red Cross, she received the American Red Cross nursing pin. She also volunteered as an EMT/paramedic. She is also an ordained minister. She can be contacted at elizabet_patrick@bellsouth.net.