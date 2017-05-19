Captivating Memoir Is Based on Five Hundred Written Letters

While Richard was studying medicine, he was constantly sending letters to his parents, mostly about the things he learned while he was away. In totality, the letters detail how he transformed from being a schoolboy to a physician, educator, and medical school administrator.

Dr. Richard Leighton, like most people in the mid-to-late twentieth century, communicated with his family through letters. The letters he sent to his parents were rediscovered, and out of them, he created Dear Folks: A Memoir from 500 Letters. Apart from the letters to his parents, the memoir is also based on letters Richard sent to his late wife and on letters from his daughter. In coordination with LitFire, Richard showcased his book at Livre Paris, the Paris Book Fair.

While Richard was studying medicine, he was constantly sending letters to his parents, mostly about the things he learned while he was away. In totality, the letters detail how he transformed from being a schoolboy to a physician, educator, and medical school administrator.

Richard’s journey should be helpful to those who want to pursue a career in medicine. Dear Folks is a poignant encounter of how dreams are fulfilled and of the people behind a successful individual.

Livre Paris is a significant cultural event in France. The annual book fair features thousands of authors, professionals, and book lovers. The thirty-seventh Livre Paris was held at Porte de Versailles from March 24 to 27, 2017.



About the Author

Dr. Richard Leighton is a professor of medicine at Mercer University’s Savannah campus. He is the chairman of the Institutional Review Board at the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia. He has a medical degree from the University of Maryland and completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiology at the Ohio State University. In the 1950s, he was a US Navy lieutenant and a flight surgeon for Airborne Early Warning Squadron One based in Hawaii and Guam. Prior to moving to Savannah, he was the chief of cardiology and subsequently the vice president for academic affairs and dean of the medical school at the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo.