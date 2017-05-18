Author Inspires Readers with Decades of Personal Challenges and Professional Achievements in Healthcare and Academia

“In reading Dr. Field’s memoir you will find a testament to human tenacity. It is a candid declaration of courage, conviction and commitment. In traversing life’s seas, she also created a navigable lane for others to follow. Her incisive recollections are as a surgeon’s scalpel while her words both heal and inspire. With a gracious spirit, this octogenarian has enriched her profession and leaves a majestic legacy.”

Sylvia Kleiman Fields provides an eye-opening account of not only her more than sixty years as a nurse, scholar, and educator, but also of the significant advances within the education and practice professions realized throughout the healthcare industry. With her book, Everything Is Possible: A Nurse’s Memoir, Dr. Fields inspires readers through her powerful sense of observation, reflection, creativity, and spiritualism. Thought-provoking commentaries offer readers insights into the challenges of juggling family life and pursuing advanced education and practice within the healthcare profession. Her stories include addressing public, health-related, political debates, promoting interprofessional education and practice, learning the intricacies of the publishing industry, participating in international conferences, leading healthcare missions, and more.

A top Amazon customer gave a five-star review, commenting, “In reading Dr. Field’s memoir you will find a testament to human tenacity. It is a candid declaration of courage, conviction and commitment. In traversing life’s seas, she also created a navigable lane for others to follow. Her incisive recollections are as a surgeon’s scalpel while her words both heal and inspire. With a gracious spirit, this octogenarian has enriched her profession and leaves a majestic legacy.”

Thousands have participated in the annual Paris Book Fair. LitFire displayed Everything Is Possible for the event from March 24 to 27, 2017.



About the Author

Sylvia Kleiman Fields earned her BSN degree from Adelphi University and then earned two master’s degrees and a doctorate at Teacher’s College–Columbia University, in over a twenty-year period while raising three children and teaching at diploma and AD nursing programs at SUNY Stony Brook, New York. She received medical school certification while teaching in the BSN and graduate programs. She also coauthored with J. S. Sherman, MD, five editions of the AJN award-winning Guide to Patient Evaluation, an influential textbook for the beginning of the Nurse Practitioner Movement. Dr. Fields continued her academic role as professor and undergraduate director at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Her interest in medical publishing led her to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, initially in an editorial role with the F. A. Davis Publishing Company, and then to the Center for Research in Medical Education at Jefferson Medical College. There, Dr. Fields participated in the development of the internationally known Jefferson Scales of Physician–Nurse Attitudes toward Collaboration, and Empathy in Health Care Providers. In 2003, Dr. Fields received the Research and Scholarship Award and was inducted into the Nursing Hall of Fame at Columbia University. Today, in Savannah, Georgia, Dr. Fields leads the development of a unique interprofessional outcomes research project at Memorial Health University Medical Center—the Nightingale scholars program.