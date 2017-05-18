Coloring Book Offers a Way to Transform Stress and Negativity into Vibrant Creations

The Perfect Escape is a coloring book for all ages. It contains a collection of illustrations and designs inspired by different animals. Each drawing is an intricate piece of art, mixing various shapes and patterns. Church shares her works to help others release their stress in a constructive manner.

Every person has their way of releasing stress. Cheryl Church, artist and author, finds relief in releasing negativity through creative outlets. She shares one of these methods in her book, The Perfect Escape: An Adventure into the Whimsical and Odd World of Cheryl Church.

The Perfect Escape is a coloring book for all ages. It contains a collection of illustrations and designs inspired by different animals. Each drawing is an intricate piece of art, mixing various shapes and patterns. Church shares her works to help others release their stress in a constructive manner.

“My daughter purchased this book for me as a gift, and it is beautiful. The drawings are very intricate and perfect for self-expression. The books lends itself to watercolor too. It is a perfect way to de-stress! The artwork is beyond beautiful!” an Amazon user writes in a review.

This book was featured in the 2017 Paris Book Fair, from March 24 to 27 at the Porte de Versailles, Paris, France.





The Perfect Escape: An Adventure into the Whimsical and Odd World of Cheryl Church

Written by Cheryl Church

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $14.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Cheryl Church has been passionate about art since she was three feet tall. She works with various mediums of art, including watercolor painting, clay pottery, and ceramic sculpting. She had started pursuing her art degree at Pittsburg State University but eventually transferred to Kent State and Muskingum College when she moved from Kansas to Ohio. Currently, Cheryl teaches at Carthage High School where she enjoys immersing herself in art and drawing out her students’ creativity.



More information about Cheryl and her work are available on her website at www.cherylchurch.com.