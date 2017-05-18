Love Story Tugs the Hearts of Hopeless Romantics

Like seasons, people come and go. Some stay in your life, while others just leave and keep their distance. Virgil Ballard’s The Unseen Hand sees two people coming back into each other’s lives after drifting apart.

Protagonists Vic and Rita are two young souls who lead different lives. Although Vic is always ready for any challenge that awaits him, he wasn’t prepared to meet the girl of his dreams. He and Rita eventually fall in love with each other. Unfortunately, the young lovers’ romance ended as they part ways after high school. The book tells the story of how they find their way back into each other’s arms.

The Unseen Hand was featured at the Paris Book Fair 2017. The event was held at the Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from March 24 to 27.





The Unseen Hand

Written by Virgil Ballard

Paperback | $9.20

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Virgil Ballard worked as a cowboy for the first thirty-eight years of his life. He attended high school in Winnemucca, Nevada. The author and realtor has been in business with his son for over forty years. His other works include Come into My Garden and The Hidden Chamber.

More information about the author’s works at www.soulsintertwined.com.