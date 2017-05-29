Who is Maiden Alex?

“The Centurion’s Woman: Maiden” is a novel written by Amanda Flieder. The story revolves around the lady character named Alexandria “Alex” Moldovan. The story starts with Alex falling asleep at a work retreat and waking up in the same place, but in a different time. She was rescued by Centurion Ixillius Traversi, her love interest in the novel. She was struggling and barely alive but managed to save the Centurion’s life. She showed no fear for him, which intrigued him the most. The setting of the novel goes back to ca. 5AD in Germania Inferior. It’s no wonder the heroine is having a hard time, what with the two thousand year culture shock and all. But she will survive…or will she?

The novel is really entertaining and is a real page-turner. The plot is well-organized and the novel itself is well-written. The two thousand year gap is a big hit for modern readers. The mystery, action and emotions that surround the novel will keep the readers’ attention and crave for more.

“The Centurion’s Woman: Maiden” is a great addition to one’s fiction and fantasy collection. It is recommended to those who enjoy reading fantasy novels with romantic and action twists. This is a must-have to everyone.

“The Centurion’s Woman: Maiden”

Written by Amanda Flieder

Published by FriesenPress

Published date August 31, 2016

Paperback price $15.57



About the author

The author, Amanda Flieder, lives in Edmonton, Alberta. In between working full time, she is also the wife of a very patient husband who is a stay-at-home dad of two young girls. As proof that sleep is completely optional when you love doing something, in the past two years she’s nearly finished publishing her second novel, started publishing on her third to complete “The Centurion’s Woman” trilogy, and finished writing an unrelated fourth novel.