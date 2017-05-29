Author Reveals Story of SC Woman Who Ran Scam Using Tyler Perry Lure

At first glance, Melissa Sprouse Browne’s “My Best Friend is a Liar: The Real Life Story of a World Class Con Artist” seems like a story of a woman cheated out of her man by her BFF. But thou shall not judge the book by its title, as it reveals an intriguing story.



“My Best Friend is a Liar” turns out to be a gripping true story of a female con woman whose desire for fame and wealth is unmatched even by the greediest politicians and celebrities. A search on Google will not reveal much about Sharon Johnson, a name shared by many, but a careful search will let readers know that she authored a memoir titled “The Struggle of Love” and she was ultimately convicted in federal court for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Her co-conspirator, Patricia Sullivan, is the power behind the throne and committed heinous crimes with Sharon that shocked even a hardened United States Attorney.



Anyone who reads “My Best Friend is a Liar” will be appalled by the life of crime Johnson and Sullivan led. Sharon spun a web of lies about her alleged connections to celebrities, including American Idol Fantasia Barrino and Tyler Perry, her most used lure. Johnson created a false story about Perry purchasing the rights to her book, and many people fell for it, hook, line and sinker.



Browne’s “My Best Friend is a Liar: The Real Life Story of a World Class Con Artist” is one of the many books that will appear at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.

“My Best Friend is a Liar: The Real Life Story of a World Class Con Artist”

Written by Melissa Sprouse Browne

Published by Real Life Publishing Company

Published date: October 5, 2014

Paperback price: $16.25



About the Author

Melissa Sprouse Browne is a high energy executive who carries several business cards and juggles multiple business ventures. A South Carolina native, she attended the University of South Carolina with a major in Criminal Justice and a minor in Journalism. She enjoys using both skill sets to track down the bad guys and expose them to the public.



She is also the author of “The Caregiver’s Training Program,” a comprehensive guide for anyone who needs to know the basics of managing the care of an aging loved one, and “Unit History: The 755th Field Artillery Battalion,” a day-by-day account of the unit’s movements during World War II from December 1944 through May 1945.