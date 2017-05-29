The Fight Over the Book of Magic

T“ales from Ancient Egypt - Volume I: The Adventures of Satni-Khamois and the Mummies” is a novel about ancient Egypt and the mysteries surrounding it. The book is an adaptation of an ancient Egyptian text. It is a story about a fight between two scribes, with one dead and the other very much alive. The cause of their fight is the possession of an ancient book of magic. This book is both history and fantasy combined. The involvement of magic and sorcery is highlighted in each page.



“Tales from Ancient Egypt - Volume I: The Adventures of Satni-Khamois and the Mummies”

Written by Samir Sobhy

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date October 18, 2012

Paperback price: $9.99



About the author

In addition to being an author, Samir Sobhy is a painter, illustrator, fashion and architectural designer, and a former diplomat. He had several solo and group shows for his art in the United States, Europe, Senegal, and Egypt. Two of his fashion collections were shown in Dakar, Senegal. His nineteen published books include: five illustrated children’s books (2 in Arabic, 2 in English, and 1 in French); 2 collections of short stories (1 in English and 1 in Arabic); 4 plays (1 in English, 1 in Arabic, 1 in Spanish; and 1 in French); and 6 collections of poems (2 in English; 2 in Arabic; 1 in French, and 1 in Spanish); and 2 essays and articles (1 in English, and 1 in Spanish). He lives and works in both the United States and Egypt (where he was born).