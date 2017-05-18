Vintage Approach to Modern Photography

Author Andrew Boyd has a long and illustrious career in photography, having trodden this path since the 1950s. In his book, Photographic Art: Pinups & Portraits, he guides readers through the world of photography, its intricacies, and the joy and fulfillment they can find in it.



Throughout his career as a photographer, Boyd has taken photographs of hundreds of women—some for photo stories, commercial assignments, advertising, and fashion, and others for his books on photographic arts. Starting with black-and-white images, his style found its way to today’s digital photographs. Boyd explains and demonstrates the transition, exploring and illustrating the ins and outs of shooting sites, posing, lighting, and equipment. He provides suggestions and basic rules that will help readers in improving and cultivating their photographic skills of capturing the glamour in women’s photographic expression.



Accompanied by colorful images of beautiful women, helpful tips, and technical information presented in a fathomable method easily grasped by an interested layman, Photographic Art: Pinups & Portraits is an easy-to-read guidebook for both the beginners and the photography enthusiasts.





About the Author



Andrew Boyd has studied under Eastman Kodak Company for lighting, film manufacture, and development. In the late 1950s, he started a career in photography, doing commercial and advertising photography for Cleveland and New York ad agencies. He holds the distinction as one of the first photographers in the Cleveland area to present full-color commercial work. For a time, he took a long break to concentrate on engineering before returning to photojournalistic work for several magazines. During his career, Boyd has authored fifteen books—several on digital photography.



