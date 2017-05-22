Best Selling Book, “Bounce,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 05/26/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Kate Lund’s new book, “Bounce: Help Your Child Build Resilience and Thrive In School, Sports and Life.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on May 22nd.

“Bounce: Help Your Child Build Resilience and Thrive in School, Sports and Life” is for parents, educators, community leaders and anyone who has an active interest in helping children to become resilient and realize their potential. The book presents the author’s vision of the seven pillars of the resilient child during the elementary school years, along with specific strategies for bolstering the resilience of your own child or the children you work with.

The Pillars of the Resilient child presented in this book include: Tolerating frustration and managing emotions; Navigating friendships and social pressures; sustaining focus on a single task and a larger goal; developing courage; Building motivation; Building confidence; and Creating optimism.

“Bounce” by Kate Lund will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (05/22/2017 – 05/26/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071YQG6BC. “Bounce” has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This book is great for parents who has interest in helping their children to become resilient and realize their full potential. The author made sure to present the content in lay-mans term so that everyone who reads it can easily master what the book is trying to convey. It was such a great masterpiece and I highly recommend that every parent reads it.” – Laurice Razon



“Kate Lund, PSY.D, draws on her training as a psychologist, experience in her practice and classroom, and her own childhood challenges to create a framework for parents and caregivers to teach children resilience. Filled with practical information and strategies for school and sports, Lund details principles (pillars) that will help children overcome situations that test them. Particularly helpful are the action steps at the end of every chapter. Accessible and a quick read, this book is ideal for the busy parent looking for practical tools to help their child successfully navigate life. Beyond the action steps and strategies, Lund acknowledges that some children may need individual coaching by a professional. Curious about what children think about the pillars? Be sure to read the last chapter; you might just be surprised.” – Max Y.

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Kate Lund is a licensed clinical psychologist. She has specialized training and experience in medical psychology from Shriners Burn Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, all of which are affiliated with Harvard Medical School. She has vast clinical experience with children, adolescents and adults coping with medical conditions, physical disabilities and numerous other situations. Kate works with her clients to find ways to circumvent and manage challenges in order to maximize potential within their own unique context.

