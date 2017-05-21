Kate Lund’s “Bounce” - Free Download Tomorrow (05/22/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Kate Lund’s new book, “Bounce: Help Your Child Build Resilience and Thrive In School, Sports and Life.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on May 22nd.

“Bounce: Help Your Child Build Resilience and Thrive in School, Sports and Life” is for parents, educators, community leaders and anyone who has an active interest in helping children to become resilient and realize their potential. The book presents the author’s vision of the seven pillars of the resilient child during the elementary school years, along with specific strategies for bolstering the resilience of your own child or the children you work with.

The Pillars of the Resilient child presented in this book include: Tolerating frustration and managing emotions; Navigating friendships and social pressures; sustaining focus on a single task and a larger goal; developing courage; Building motivation; Building confidence; and Creating optimism.

“Bounce” by Kate Lund will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (05/22/2017 – 05/26/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071YQG6BC. “Bounce” has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This book provides a profound discussion of resiliency to help children at their developmental stage to learn to handle challenges in life as they grow up and to realized their potential. Definitely recommended for parents.” – Chloe Walsh

“I’m taking this book to heart. I thought parenting is going to be a breeze and all but having a teenager in the house made me think twice. About my parenting style, my good points as well as my failures. No two children are ever alike. Even if they are sired by the same parents, lives in the same household etc. There will always be temperaments and personalities to deal with. That’s why molding each child takes patience and wisdom. I’m glad I got this book. Will be reading this one over and over again just to let me remember most of what it teaches us parents, teachers, mentors. Glad to have this one!” – Eva P.

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org.

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Kate Lund is a licensed clinical psychologist. She has specialized training and experience in medical psychology from Shriners Burn Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, all of which are affiliated with Harvard Medical School. She has vast clinical experience with children, adolescents and adults coping with medical conditions, physical disabilities and numerous other situations. Kate works with her clients to find ways to circumvent and manage challenges in order to maximize potential within their own unique context.

