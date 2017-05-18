Finally, A Modern Children’s Tale Straight out of Africa

Up-and-coming children’s writer David Omondi (pen name Ovid Singh) moved to America many years ago, and he brought with him stories that were passed down to him by his grandmother and his mother. While growing up in the village, he observed the chameleon in its natural habitat. The habits and abilities of the creepy lizard fascinated the young boy so much that years later he would write a book about it. “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon” (AuthorHouse, 2016) is the first of the many books that Omondi plans to publish.



Readers, both young and old alike, will love “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon” for such a story will remind them of the Grimms’ Fairy Tales and the origin story of Marvel superhero Spider-Man. Plus, it’s a tale that extols humility, a virtue that is already lost among today’s youth. With the story taking place in Africa, readers will get to appreciate African culture and know the roles of village elders and soothsayers in what was once called the Dark Continent.



Omondi’s “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon” will delight readers regardless of age and culture. Don’t forget to get your copy today. For more information, visit www.ovidsingh.com



“Benedict and the Magic Chameleon”

Written by: Ovid Singh

Published by: AuthorHouse

Publishing date: April 21, 2016

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author:



David Omondi is a native of Kenya who came to America at the beginning of the millennium. Born in the later 1960s, David was inspired by storytelling and folklore from his grandmother and mother while young. So many stories have been passed down through generations, yet some remain untold. David grew up in the village where he came across a lot of creepy living things and animals in the habitat. He had observed the chameleon quietly, where it moved, ate, mate, and the way it camouflaged when its space was invaded. The book “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon” is the first publication among other series depicting the little boy’s curiosity that turned his naivety into brilliancy. Benedict, after encountering a chameleon, has been endowed with the ability to see what other normal people could not see. As long as the boy did not reveal his powers, the spell stayed with him.