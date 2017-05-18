Leading Bot Analytics Platform, Dashbot, Launches Suite of Tools to Help Developers Create Better Conversational Apps Built for the Google Assistant

Dashbot, the leading conversational interface analytics platform, announces an unparalleled suite of retention, engagement and monetization-boosting analytics tools for developers creating Apps for the Google Assistant, including Google Home, Allo, and Pixel. Additionally, the company is awarding a $5,000 prize for the Dashbot-powered App with the best metrics. For more information, please visit https://g.co/actionschallenge.

When users communicate with a voice or text-based bot, many different media types are exchanged. For instance, Gifs, emoticons, and location data combine with natural language requests to create a vibrant and data-laden conversational flow. Dashbot brings order and insight to all this with the following benefits:

Full multi-modal analytics support for unrivaled conversational clarity

Dashbot captures Google’s new Multi-Modal features like the Carousel, List, Card, and Chip responses from an App, as well as the conversation with all the Intents, Actions, and Contexts associated with the messages

Industry benchmarking of message and user counts for better comparison insights

Understand how well an App on the Google Assistant is performing relative to the market in key performance areas

Advanced user engagement tools for increased retention

AI-response effectiveness metrics, live person takeover, and push notifications enable allow for actions to be taken on the data to increase user engagement and retention

“Already, 20 percent of all mobile Google searches are done via voice,” remarked Arte Merritt, CEO and co-founder of Dashbot. “Consumers are becoming more comfortable speaking directly to their devices, and I think this trend will only continue in the coming years. With Dashbot, developers creating Apps for the Google Assistant platform will have a leg-up making an awesome user experience because they’ll be able to diagnose where consumers experience roadblocks and fix those issues.”

The news follows other recent momentum from Dashbot. The company recently surpassed 3.5 billion messages processed and produced the SuperBot Conference, convening top industry leaders in the space to share success stories and actionable strategies.

For information about the contest and the Official Rules, visit the contest page at: https://g.co/actionschallenge

For information about Dashbot, visit www.dashbot.io

About Dashbot:

Dashbot is a conversational analytics platform for Google Assistant, Facebook Messenger, Slack, Kik, Amazon Alexa, and other conversational interfaces, that enables developers and brands to increase engagement, acquisition, and monetization through actionable data and tools.

In addition to traditional metrics like retention and engagement, Dashbot provides bot-specific processing and metrics like conversational analytics, sentiment analysis, and AI response effectiveness. It also provides tools to take action on this key data, like its Live Person Takeover of chat sessions and Push Notifications for re-engagement.

Dashbot was founded by serial entrepreneurs Arte Merritt, who founded the mobile analytics platform Motally (Nokia), Jesse Hull, who co-founded Mesmo (GSN), and Dennis Yang, who co-founded Bureau of Trade (Ebay).

