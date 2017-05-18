“Victoria Island” - A British African Love Story

‘While I do not deny the high levels of poverty in Africa, I do believe there is a beautiful side to the continent and it is that side we aim to portray in ‘Victoria Island’

BOS Films has announced the production of their latest project: “Victoria Island.”

Set in London and Lagos Nigeria, the feature film follows the life of a stuck-up fashionista who is given a reality check when she reluctantly goes on a working trip to Nigeria.

Elizabeth James is a girl who likes the finer things in life. She lives in a plush apartment in Mayfair London with her rich American boyfriend, works for a multi-national clothing company in central London and parties at the best places in town. Her life is perfect. That is…until her boss asks her to oversee the opening of a new production house in Lagos, at which point her life is turned upside down. On arriving in Lagos, Elizabeth is met by her driver, the cheery, laid back Sunday Johnson who is keen to introduce her to all the goings-on in Lagos. Although she initially takes an extreme disliking to Sunday, the more time she spends with him, the more she realises that there might just be more to life than material things after all.

The 90-minute film is written and directed by film maker, Bibi Owusu-Shadbolt whose debut film “Afua’s Diary” received critical acclaim after it was premiered in London and received international awards in Cannes and Los Angeles.

By creating “Victoria Island,” Bibi wants to give audiences around the world a peek into a beautiful city and the authentic culture of its people. “I find it disappointing to see the media portrayal of Africa as a doomed world plagued with widespread poverty and inhabited by impoverished people,” she remarks. “While I do not deny the high levels of poverty in Africa, I do believe there is a beautiful side to the continent and it is that side we aim to portray in ‘Victoria Island.’”

With a lighthearted narrative, interesting relatable characters and a storyline that’s easy to follow, the film will not only appeal to people who have visited African shores but to anyone who has fallen in love and enjoys a good tear-jerking romantic comedy.

Executive produced by CINESHARES, Los Angeles, “Victoria Island” stars name actors from Hollywood, the UK and Nigeria and is set to be released in 2018.