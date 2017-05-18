BreakoutGaming.com Launches Online Poker Room with a €62,000 Freeroll Event

The Breakout Gaming Group has enhanced its service offering with the addition of online poker to its primary gaming site, BreakoutGaming.com.



BreakoutGaming.com already offers a full sportsbook, as well as both RNG and Live Dealer casino games, virtual and fantasy sports, skill games and financial betting.



Now it will reach out to an even greater audience through the addition of its new online poker product, which is powered by BetConstruct’s market-leading platform.



To celebrate the poker launch, BreakoutGaming.com will be hosting a special, limited entry €62,000 freeroll event for the first 5,000 players to register.



Gian Perroni, Chief Gaming Officer at Breakout Gaming, said: “We’re very excited to have added BetConstruct’s new poker product to our mix. While the network is in its infancy, player liquidity is growing quickly, and this exciting freeroll event will be sure to get the attention of online poker players that are looking for a new option.”



Located in San Jose, Costa Rica, the Breakout Gaming Group operates entertainment sites for gamers and gamblers through a network of sites.



In addition to its gaming sites, the Breakout Gaming Group has an attractive, full-service affiliate programme at BreakoutAffiliates.com.



Powered by Income Access’ award-winning affiliate management software, the BreakoutAffiliates programme offers a host of benefits to users, including true lifetime revenue for active affiliates, and no minimum delivery requirements or payment thresholds. Further, payment is available in fiat or cryptocurrencies, with no negative rollovers. Full details are here.



The BreakoutGaming.com freeroll event is open to all players who download the poker client and register for the event, which will be held at 16:00 BST on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Registration will open six hours prior to the tournament start time.



About the Breakout Gaming Group:

Breakout Gaming has created a suite of entertainment platforms for both gamers and gamblers, including a full selection of the most advanced gaming products online. Working with both standard fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, including the Breakout Coin (BRK), the Group offers a full online gaming platform featuring sports, casino, poker and skill games wagering, a digital download PC/Mac game store, a dedicated eSports PvP competition site, and a free play poker site open in all markets.

The Group will be launching several new gaming sites in the coming months. Breakout Gives, the charitable giving division of the Group will officially go live in June, 2017. Breakout Gaming is owned and operated by Breakout Playa Limitada, Costa Rica.



The Breakout Affiliate programme should be visited here – http://breakoutaffiliates.com

View Breakout Gaming’s primary gaming platform — http://breakoutgaming.com

Check out the new Breakout Game Store — http://breakoutgamestore.com

To learn more about BreakoutPvP, please visit — http://breakoutpvp.com

To learn more about the Breakout Coin, click — http://breakoutcoin.com



Media contact:

Gian Perroni

Email: gian@breakoutgaming.com

