Author Brings Summer during the Paris Book Fair 2017

It may be true that the best memories happen in summer, but it is the people whom we spend our summer with that create them.

The best memories usually happen in summer, and people can’t seem to wait for it to arrive just so they can start their fun-filled adventures. Marjorie Thibodeau’s Once upon a Summer II: The Year 1890 on Mount Desert Island brought the season early this year as it participated in the Paris Book Fair last March.

Set in the year 1890, Once upon a Summer introduces us once again to our favorite family—the Tuckermans. Another exciting adventure awaits the Tuckermans in Mount Desert Island. While Mr. Tuckerman cannot wait to show his family their new home, his daughter, Wilhelmina, cannot wait to see her best friend, Emma. From a fishing trip to Rangeley and a trip to Bangor to meeting Miss Annie Oakley in person, this is definitely a summer to remember for the best of friends.

Once upon a Summer was featured at LitFire’s booth during the Paris Book Fair, held this year from March 24 to 27. Grab your copy in selected online book retailers.





Once upon a Summer

The Year 1890 On Mount Desert Island

Written by Marjorie Worster Thibodeau

About the Author

Marjorie Worster Thibodeau was born in a small town of Prentiss, Maine. Her hobbies include writing poems and children’s stories, taking care of her flowers, and watching birds. Marjorie and her husband, Stuart, together with their shih tzu, currently lives in Lincoln, Maine.



More information about the author and her works is available at www.marjorieworsterthibodeaubooks.com.