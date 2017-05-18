Heartwarming Collection of Essays about Rural Life Evokes Nostalgia of Halcyon Days in the Midwest

“Writing with an assured touch and a journalist’s keen eye for detail, he captures the natural rhythm of farming life with his essays based upon the four seasons,”

Life in 1950s and 1960s rural America was simpler but not less fun and busy. Born and raised in rural Iowa, Lawn Griffiths remembers idyllic days on the farm. In his book, Batting Rocks over the Barn: An Iowa Farm Boy’s Odyssey, Griffiths shares heartwarming and nostalgic stories of rural life in the past.

Batting Rocks over the Barn is a compilation of Griffiths’s most popular articles in his 1970s Waterloo Courier column “Rural at Random.” The collection is filled with amusing anecdotes, including a heated argument in third grade over whose father had the best tractor and the incident where Griffiths’s mother was held hostage in an outhouse by an irascible ram.

“Writing with an assured touch and a journalist’s keen eye for detail, he captures the natural rhythm of farming life with his essays based upon the four seasons,” describes BlueInk Review. Batting Rocks was a finalist in the 2016 Eric Hoffer Book Award, an award-giving body that recognizes the excellent work of indie and small publishers, as well as self-published authors.

This book was featured in the 2017 Tucson Festival of Books from March 11 to 12 at the University of Arizona campus.





Batting Rocks over the Barn: An Iowa Farm Boy’s Odyssey

Written by Lawn Griffiths

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $19.99

Hardback | $29.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Lawn Griffiths worked in the newspaper industry for forty years and has received over eighty writing and community service awards. He was a writer, editor, and columnist for several daily papers, including the Waterloo Courier in Iowa, Tribune newspapers in Mesa, Arizona, and the Arizona Republic. His childhood days were spent on a farm where he and his siblings did errands around the farm before and after school.