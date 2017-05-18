Life’s Darkest Moments Are Given Meaning in Rabbi’s Book

As a young man in 1938, Rabbi emeritus Joshua Haberman narrowly escaped the Anschluss, Nazi Germany’s annexation of Austria, which immediately led to further atrocities committed against Jewish communities. Despite having seen the worst of mankind, the rabbi continues to celebrate life in faith and God.

Retired Senior Rabbi and the founder of the Foundation for Jewish Studies Joshua Haberman gives his views on the dark side of life. He has curated all that he has learned from years of leading a large congregation into a book entitled Facing the Crises of Life.

He has previously published four books, including The God I Believe In, which was featured in reviews and commentaries from Kirkus Reviews, Library Journal, and Commentary magazine. With Facing the Crises of Life, the rabbi continues to produce edifying and inspiring guides for readers who need a little encouragement in their path to God.

Facing the Crises of Life





Facing the Crises of Life

Written by Rabbi Joshua O. Haberman

Paperback | $14.95



About the Author

Rabbi Joshua O. Haberman was born in Vienna, Austria. He attended the University of Vienna and later, Vienna’s rabbinical seminar. During the annexation of Austria into Nazi Germany, he was forced to leave his homeland and was sent to Hebrew Union College in Ohio to finish his studies. He was ordained a rabbi in 1945 and later a senior rabbi in 1969. In 1983, he founded the Foundation for Jewish Studies, an organization whose mission it is to educate people about Jewish culture, history, philosophy, and religion.