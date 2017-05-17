An Endearing Story of a Young Snake Perfect for Children’s Libraries

One of Ayla-Abigail Bell’s main inspiration in writing is Dr. Seuss. Ayla’s book reaches out to children at a time when they become aware of their imperfections. It encourages them to embrace what makes them unique and use it to their advantage.

At such a young age, Ayla-Abigail Bell is already a published author. Her book, The Snake and the Tooth, was among the thousands of books featured in the ALA Atlanta Midwinter Meeting and Exhibits on January 20–24, 2016.

The Snake and the Tooth is a story of a young snake named Spike that comes from a reputable family of snakes. When one of his teeth falls, Spike begins to worry of what this loss will do to his image. The young snake is now faced with a dilemma as to whether he will find a way to fix his tooth or just accept that he will forever look different from everyone else.

One of Ayla-Abigail Bell’s main inspiration in writing is Dr. Seuss. Ayla’s book reaches out to children at a time when they become aware of their imperfections. It encourages them to embrace what makes them unique and use it to their advantage.

Ayla also appeared in the Supper Channel, the University of Central Florida’s fifth annual book festival (alongside Terry McMillan and Alan Katz), Red Bug Elementary Reflections, Orlando Chapter of Chums Inc’s thirteenth Annual Spring “Lunching with the Arts,” Orlando newspapers, and many more events.

The Snake and the Tooth

Written by Ayla-Abigail Bell

Paperback | $12.99

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Ayla Bell has been writing since she was five years old. She authored and published her first book, The Snake and the Tooth, at the age of seven and authored her second book, Spike Helps the Homeless Family, at the age of eight. Besides making poster cards, greeting cards, and writing in her diary, Ayla enjoys gymnastics, dancing, entrepreneurship, and praying for others. Ayla is intuitive, explicit, and wise beyond her years. Expressing herself is not only a gift for Ayla but a joy.