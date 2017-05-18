New Resource Guide Emerges To Assist US Soccer Fans Seeking Legal Betting Options

This new guide features detailed explanations of the US federal gambling laws that are relevant to sports betting entertainment in the United States. It provides a question and answer format to directly address the most common concerns expressed by US soccer fans. The home page of this guide has sections that are specifically devoted to outlining the soccer leagues you can place bets on, where you can go to place those bets and explanations of the most popular leagues in the world.

Soccer is widely known as one of the most popular sport in the world. International soccer dwarfs the popularity of Major League Soccer within the United States but because of the world-wide popularity of the sport, MLS has seen growth in the last few years. With this type of growth in a sport comes renewed interest in the pastime of sports betting pertaining to it. The Champions League, English Premier League, and La Liga have all also experienced a growth in viewership as a result of the sport’s growing fanbase within the United States. A group of soccer fans who happened to also be gambling industry insiders saw the need to create a guide designed to assist American bettors understand the various details, legalities and nuances of placing sports bets online from within the US.

www.SoccerBettingUSA.com is a sports betting resource for soccer fans who are looking for information that allows them to make informed decisions when placing online sports bets from within the United States. The online gambling industry has been riddled with legalese and unrecognizable legal gray areas that have left the typical fan without any real information that they can understand. This guide was created by professionals to provide a user-friendly explanation of the relevant legalities and explicate that information into an understandable format for the common soccer fan to comprehend.

SoccerBettingUSA.com features detailed explanations of the US federal gambling laws that are relevant to sports betting entertainment in the United States. It provides a question and answer format to directly address the most common concerns expressed by US soccer fans. The home page of this guide has sections that are specifically devoted to outlining the soccer leagues you can place bets on, where you can go to place those bets, explanations of the most popular leagues in the world and all the betting information that is important to those decisions. There is also an entire section devoted solely to staying up to date with the current events of the world-wide soccer community.

One of the most helpful sections of this resource guide comes with the soccer betting site reviews. There are multiple reviews at http://www.SoccerBettingUSA.com/sportsbooks/ that provide an unbiased, objective look at the optimal destinations for US residents to consider for betting on sports online. When the site was in beta testing, visitor feedback helped the team shape the reviews to provide information that potential bettors really want to see.

Mark Hammond, one of the guide’s creators had this to say when asked about his motivation for taking this type of approach with soccer betting: “Its not our job to convince anyone that sports betting entertainment is something they should do, we just want to steer those who are already looking for information on how to legally engage in sportsbook gambling in the US in the right direction. Informed bettors are the ones that end up having a safe, positive and high quality betting experience. We want to be a part of that.”